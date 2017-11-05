Organizations receive awards at foundation gala - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Community organizations from around the Tri-States were honored in Quincy this weekend. 

Ralph and Tom Oakley with their vision awards at the Community Foundation 20th anniversary gala.

Organizations from west central Illinois and northeast Missouri also received awards. The Oakley Lindsay Foundation of Quincy Media along with Tom and Anne Oakley were recognized for their hard work. 

"It validates the idea that we got started, we wanted to expand it into a regional organization and that's happened," Ralph Oakley, CEO of Quincy Media Inc. "This will hopefully do great things for the entire region for years to come." 

"It's time, we haven't handed out awards in 20 years publicly," Jill Arnold Blickhan, Community Foundation President and CEO said. "We decided this was a great time to do it. The vision awards we think are apropos." 

Since 1997, the community foundation has made more than $4 million in grants.

Its mission, "connecting people who care with causes that matter," is achieved by gathering funds, growing them through investments, then granting to nonprofit organizations, causes or communities that mean the most to its donors. 

