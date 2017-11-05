Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 11

Vote below for Week 11 of the Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week. Remember this online vote counts for one total vote towards the total. Winner will be announced at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on WGEM SportsCenter.
Jacob Bryan (Illini West) – Bryan became the first Chargers runner to register a Top-10 finish at the IHSA Class 1A state meet, finishing in 8th place in a time of 15:08.
37%
199 votes
Cassie Eidson (Payson) – She was the steady facilitator again this week for Lady Indians with a total of 75 assists, as the team dominated in all three wins this week to reach their first state tournament since 2009.
11%
58 votes
Sydney Hummert (QND) – Hummert helped lead the Lady Raiders back from a set down in their Super-Sectional win over Eureka and totaled 39 kills for the week while also chipping in eight digs in their first win of the week over Riverton.
3%
15 votes
Devin Neff (Mark Twain) – He was the low area finisher with a 7th place finish in the Missouri Class 2 cross country state meet, at a time of 17:15.
2%
10 votes
Zach Osborn (Monroe City) – The Panthers offense continues to put up big numbers as they won the district title in convincing fashion over South Shelby. Osborn had two of the biggest plays with TD runs of 74 and 60 yards.
14%
78 votes
Zeb Riney (Clark County) – The Indians won their 7th consecutive game to knock off Palmyra in the district title game. Riney had two more INTs among five forced turnovers by the Clark County defense. He also had 108 receiving yards and a rushing TD.
29%
158 votes
Bryce Wilson (West Hancock) – Another 150+ yard, three touchdown performance from the Titans fullback, as they advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals with a 28-12 win over Bismarck-Henning.