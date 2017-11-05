Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner declares harvest emergency

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner declared a statewide harvest emergency Sunday to help farmers.

At Stewart Farms in Yorkville, Illinois, the governor signed a proclamation to allow farmers to get a free permit to put 10 percent more weight onto the truck when shipping the crops.

Rauner said spring planting was delayed by wet weather and rains continue to fall at the worst time during the harvest season.

"We have a significant crisis, we are way behind where we should be in terms of getting the crops into storage and to the market," Rauner said. "We are signing this proclamation, effective today, it will last 45 days and it will get farmers through the harvest season."

Farmers can get the permit on the Illinois Department of Transportation website. Just CLICK HERE.

Rauner said its going to put more strain on the roads but it's the right thing to do for farmers and families.

“Illinois is home to 72,000 farms on 26.7 million acres. We are among the top three corn producers in the nation,” Rauner said while visiting Stewart Farms in Yorkville Sunday afternoon. “Moving corn and other crops in a timely and efficient manner affects the bottom line of hard-working farmers. This declaration is an appropriate response to an urgent need.”

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Illinois corn harvest at the end of October was 17 percentage points behind the prior year and 11 percentage points behind the five-year average.

The corn harvests in the Northwest, Northeast and East regions are especially hard hit.

Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Raymond Poe said the action will encourage the farming community.

“Illinois farmers work tirelessly year-round, even more so around harvest,” he said. “The Department of Agriculture would like to thank Gov. Rauner for making this declaration and for his support of Illinois farmers.”

Harvesters of a variety of crops made up ground toward the end of October, but early delays still are causing backups in the transportation chain.