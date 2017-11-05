Three teens injured in crash

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported three teenagers were injured Sunday afternoon crash in Shelby County.

The crash report stated it happened on Route J, five miles west of Bethel, Missouri, at 12:24 p.m. It stated Courtney Scoggins was driving east when she went of the left side of the roadway, struck a field entrance and went airborne.

Authorities said Scoggins and a 15-year-old male passenger were taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. They said another passenger, a 15-year-old female, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The report stated all three occupants were wearing seatbelts.