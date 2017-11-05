Local churches react to Texas church shooting

Local churches held prayer services Sunday night for the victims of the Texas church shooting.

At Madison Park Christian Church in Quincy, many people in the congregation said they were shocked when they heard the news.

Pastor Tyler Myers said it's hard to prevent an active shooter situation in a church because they want to keep the doors open and invite everyone in to worship.

But after so many events, they try to do their best to prepare for the worst.

"We do the best we can to make sure people are safe by creating procedures and having the right types of people to make sure of safety, and honestly you pray that these types of things never happen," Myers said.

Congregation members said their prayers go out to the victims.

"Just rally together to be that support and encouragement for one another and to pray for them and to know that they're not in this alone," member Stephanie Fetzer said.

"We've also not been given the spirit of fear so we can't just cower and draw back," Pastor Greg Wilhelm of Calvary Tabernacle in Quincy said. "That's a win for the enemy."

As the holidays inch closer, churches said safety will be a priority as they plan future services.