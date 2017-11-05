Deer stand safety on the top of every hunters mind

With deer hunting season underway, local authorities said they're already responding to several medical calls involving hunters.

Hunters across the Tri-States are climbing into deer stands high up in trees. Hunter Kyle Sethaler has been doing it since he was 8 years old.

"My grandpa introduced me to hunting when I was 8 years old," Sethaler said. "He's always taught us the safety for guns and love of nature."

Conservation Police Officer Michael Blazinic said he's seen just how devastating falls from a tree stand can be.

"For every foot you fall out of a tree stand, you're body weight will double," Blazinic said. "So if you are a 200 pound man, and you fall 10 feet out of a tree stand, you'll be hitting the ground with roughly about 2,000 pounds of force."

Blazinic said most injuries happen when hunters are getting in and out of their stand. That's why Sethaler said he uses a safety harness.

"It wraps around your legs, chest and shoulders of course," Sethaler added. "If you do fall, it holds you straight up and it keeps it from cutting off circulation from anywhere."

Sethaler said when putting up a tree stand it's important to keep in mind what kind of tree you're attaching the stand to.

"When I look for a tree, I always use like a hardwood because it's the best," Sethaler said. "Out here there's a lot of Oak trees. I always make sure that it's bigger around than the stand I'm using."

Authorities said hunters should always be aware of their surroundings and have good communication. Sethaler said having those safety measures in place allows him to relax and enjoy the hunt.

"It's great just to get time to be out here by yourself to get in nature and see God's grace and God's beauty," Sethaler added. "It's a wonderful place to be out in."

Authorities said bring a cell phone when hunting because it could save a life in the event of an emergency.