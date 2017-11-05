Deer stand safety on the top of every hunters mind

Candy was flying and Quincy's Maine Street was packed with people supporting local Veterans Saturday. Organizers said this years Veterans parade was one of the biggest ever with 112 entries.More >>
Quincy's police chief is making the push to improve the communication network for first responders in Adams county saying we're one disaster away from a communication breakdown.More >>
A WWII Veteran is getting ready for her big day where she will serve as the Grand Marshal for Saturday's Veterans Parade.More >>
The Quincy Public School Foundation held its biggest fundraiser of the year on Friday night and what's raised could mean better books and technology in your child's classroom.More >>
A new report shows Quincy Public School District has the highest truancy rate in the area.More >>
Quincy police are investigating a home invasion Wednesday night.More >>
When you set your clocks back this weekend, the Quincy Fire Department said check your smoke detectors, too.More >>
When you or your family member is in the hospital, you expect a nurse to be there. But hospital officials said nurses are getting harder and harder to come by. That's why two local colleges are teaming up to attract students at a younger age.More >>
With winter weather around the corner, health officials said now is the time to protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
