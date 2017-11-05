Sunday's Area Scores-November 5 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sunday's Area Scores-November 5

Posted:

**Women's College Soccer**

(GLVC Championship Game)
McKendree: 3
Quincy: 0
Hawks: (16-3-1)

**Women's College Basketball**

*Exhibition
Illinois Weslyan: 78
Quincy: 70
Maddie Spagnola: 17pts 

