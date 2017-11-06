Historians celebrate Illinois 200th birthday this weekend

Quincy had an early celebration for the state's 200th birthday.

The Quincy History Museum held it's "Visions and Decisions" program Sunday highlighting the history of Illinois and Adams County.

Several speakers presented on the history of Illinois dating back to the early Indians.

Warren Speckhart spoke about his ancestors, who were the first to settle in Adams County.

"We've had our problems but we've got a wonderful history," Speckhart said. "We had a lot of Indians in Illinois. Illinois is a rich state and hope everybody it proud of Illinois for what it is. It's really a fantastic state."

Illinois officially became a state on December 3, 1818.

There will be events like this one held across the state starting in December.