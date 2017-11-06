I-72 reopened following crash

A portion of I-72 at exit 157 has been reopened following a crash early Monday morning, according to Marion County 911.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m.

Hannibal police officers were called to the accident involving a pickup truck and a semi-tractor trailer, according to Lt. John Zerbonia.

Zerbonia stated the accident occurred on I-72 just west of the Country Club overpass. He stated the driver of the semi reported he was traveling east on I-72 when the trailer he was towing was hit from behind by the pickup.

The pickup then rolled onto its side and slid to a stop, according to Zerbonia. He stated the driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries, but refused medical treatment.

The driver of the pickup was issued a citation for reckless driving, according to Zerbonia.

Zerbonia said the driver of the semi was not hurt.