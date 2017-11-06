I-72 reopened following crash

Community organizations from around the Tri-States were honored in Quincy this weekend.More >>
A Local manufacturing company is putting people to work. Titan Wheel in Quincy held a job fair Saturday to try and fill more than 50 jobs. Machine operators, welders and other jobs are needed at Titan Wheel in Quincy.More >>
Candy was flying and Quincy's Maine Street was packed with people supporting local Veterans Saturday. Organizers said this years Veterans parade was one of the biggest ever with 112 entries.More >>
Quincy's police chief is making the push to improve the communication network for first responders in Adams county saying we're one disaster away from a communication breakdown.More >>
A WWII Veteran is getting ready for her big day where she will serve as the Grand Marshal for Saturday's Veterans Parade.More >>
The Quincy Public School Foundation held its biggest fundraiser of the year on Friday night and what's raised could mean better books and technology in your child's classroom.More >>
A new report shows Quincy Public School District has the highest truancy rate in the area.More >>
Quincy police are investigating a home invasion Wednesday night.More >>
