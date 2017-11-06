Possible threat investigated at Pike Co. school, police presence added

Authorities said extra police officers were expected Monday at a Pittsfield school following an investigation into a possible social media threat.

Pittsfield Police Chief Kenny Yelliot said the potential threat was aimed at South Elementary School, located at 655 Clarksville Rd. He said his office and the Pike County Sheriff's Office began investigating Friday.

"South School officials learned of the possible threat on Facebook and notified authorities," Yelliot said. "We investigated and consulted with the state's attorney's office and found it was not credible."

He called it an "indirect threat."

"The words can be taken in two different ways," Yelliot said.

Yelliot would not say what the post stated. He said the person who posted the possible threat was not a student, but was a local person.

Yelliot said "through an overabundance of caution", there will be extra police presence at South Elementary School. He said no schools were placed on lockdown.