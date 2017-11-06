Macomb man arrested after deputy finds heroin, other items

A Macomb man was arrested early Monday morning on drug-related charges, according to the sheriff's office.

On Monday morning at 12:10 a.m., a McDonough County deputy stopped Gabriel Thomure, 28 of Macomb, at the intersection of Filmore Street and Route 9 in Blandinsville for a loud exhaust, according to a news release.

The release stated the deputy observed indicators of criminal behavior and obtained a consent to search. It stated the deputy seized from the vehicle a plastic bag containing under 5 grams of suspected heroin, a spoon with burnt residue, 3 used syringes and a digital scale.

The deputy also seized $1,230 in cash that Thomure had in his shirt pocket, the sheriff's office reported.

Thomure was lodged in the McDonough County Jail, pending his first court appearance.