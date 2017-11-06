Man arrested in connection with Fort Madison stabbing

Authorities say a man was arrested Friday in connection with a Fort Madison stabbing in August.

The Fort Madison Police Department reported Robert McPherson, 40, of Burlington, was arrested at a Burlington residence. They said he was taken to the Lee County Jail on warrants for attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury.

In a news release, police stated the incident happened Aug. 26. It stated officers were called to the area of Hardees to investigate a man laying on the street.

Authorities said the victim had been stabbed in the chest and had cuts on his face. They said the victim told them a person he knew, named "Shorty", was the man who stabbed him.

He told authorities the stabbing happened at 931 15th St. in Fort Madison.

The victim was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City for treatment.

The police department stated an ongoing investigation determined the suspect was McPherson.

Police stated McPherson was being held in jail on a $50,000 cash-onle bond. They stated he faces up to 35 years in prison on the two charges.