New London woman arrested for stealing from student

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported a New London, Missouri, woman was arrested last week for stealing from a student's vehicle.

According to a news release, the sheriff's office received a report of stealing from a Highland High School student on Oct. 26. The student reported items were taken from their vehicle located in the student parking lot.

The release stated authorities were able to identify a female suspect after reviewing surveillance footage.

The sheriff's office stated on Nov. 2, they made contact with Tammy Pruitt, 44, of New London, at Mark Twain Casino. They stated Pruitt was arrested for stealing and was taken to the Lewis County Jail.

According to the sheriff's office, Pruitt is a suspect in other vehicle-related thefts. Anyone with further information was encouraged to contact Deputy Cory Bennett at the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

Pruitt was being held in jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond as of Monday.