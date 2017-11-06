Fort Madison woman arrested on drug charges

A Fort Madison woman was arrested over the weekend on drug charges, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.

Authorities stated Daphne Akers, 38 of Fort Madison, was arrested Saturday in the 1500 block of Avenue M in Fort Madison on a felony drug charge. They stated Akers was charged with delivery of less than five grams of methamphetamine.

If Akers is convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison, authorities stated.

The arrest of Akers stems from an investigation by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force into allegations that she was involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics in the Lee County Area, according to a news release. It stated a Fort Madison Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle which was occupied by Akers and it was discovered that she had a felony drug warrant.

The release stated the Lee County Attorney's Office, Fort Madison Police Department, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Lee County Sheriff's Office assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.