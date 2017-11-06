Netflix subscribers targeted in scam - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

(NBC) - If you're a Netflix subscriber, beware of your email.

There's a bogus email circulating that looks like it's from Netflix, but it's not. Instead, it's trying to steal your credit card information.

The email warns users their membership will be suspended unless they update their billing information.

Users who click on the link provided are then led to a bogus website and asked to give personal information, including their credit card number.

