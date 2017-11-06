NECAC helps Tri-State veterans

NECAC has received a $30,000 grant to help rehabilitate veterans homes in the Tri-States.

NECAC is giving back to those who have served our country.

NECAC has received a $30,000 grant to help rehabilitate eight to ten owner occupied homes of veterans within the NECAC's service area. They said they have already started renovating homes.

"We've just competed our first home, a 90-year-old WW II veteran," said Carla Potts with NECAC. "We were able to do new flooring, a handicap ramp. It's just really really helpful to people who gave so much to us"

NECAC said in addition to this grant they are working with the Tri-State Veterans Community Project that helps build housing for veterans.

For more information on the program, call NECAC at 573-324-6622.