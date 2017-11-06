A Thanksgiving tradition will help feed those in need - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

A Thanksgiving tradition will help feed those in need

Posted:
The American Legion in Hannibal will help those in need receive a meal for Thanksgiving. The American Legion in Hannibal will help those in need receive a meal for Thanksgiving.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Thanksgiving tradition to help those in need returns to Hannibal this year.

Businesses and volunteers are helping American Legion Post #55 cook a free Thanksgiving meal for those who might not otherwise have one. 
Organizers said they can deliver meals within a ten mile radius of The American Legion Post or you can pick up the food or eat at American Legion Hall. 

"We very much appreciate volunteers to help us deliver," said Dick Smith with The American Legion Post #55. "It's very hard to get the meals ready and have enough volunteers to get them out and feed the local people that come in."

Deliveries will start at 11 am Thanksgiving Day. If you would like to request a meal for delivery or pick up -- call The American Legion.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.