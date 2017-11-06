A Thanksgiving tradition will help feed those in need

The American Legion in Hannibal will help those in need receive a meal for Thanksgiving.

A Thanksgiving tradition to help those in need returns to Hannibal this year.

Businesses and volunteers are helping American Legion Post #55 cook a free Thanksgiving meal for those who might not otherwise have one.

Organizers said they can deliver meals within a ten mile radius of The American Legion Post or you can pick up the food or eat at American Legion Hall.

"We very much appreciate volunteers to help us deliver," said Dick Smith with The American Legion Post #55. "It's very hard to get the meals ready and have enough volunteers to get them out and feed the local people that come in."

Deliveries will start at 11 am Thanksgiving Day. If you would like to request a meal for delivery or pick up -- call The American Legion.

