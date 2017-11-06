Increasing gas prices impacting Tri-State residents

People could buy less because they are spending more on gas.

Increased gas prices in the Tri-States are putting a strain on drivers.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the average gas price in Quincy rose by 18.9 cents a gallon in the last week. The report cites rising oil prices because of, among other things, high demand and disruption of a major pipeline.

GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan stated the following about the price increases:

It's been a frenzied week at fuel pumps across the country, but without a hurricane driving up prices, many motorists have been dumbfounded about what's taking place with the unseasonable upward trend. Such a strong weekly upward move is rare in the fall, but is explained by a confluence of factors, including oil prices hitting a new 2017 high, a major pipeline leak resulting in disruption, autumn refinery maintenance, but perhaps among the more surprising- robust demand for gasoline so late in the season. Such demand has magnified relatively mundane factors into a major gas price event for much of the United States and Canada. But some slowdown is expected in the Great Lakes, the region hardest hit with price spikes in the last week, as repairs Explorer Pipeline have been completed, but some additional bumps in the road ahead can be expected for motorists elsewhere.

Average gas prices have also risen in Missouri by 8 cents per gallon and in Iowa by 6 cents per gallon.

Drivers said since they'll be on the road more for the upcoming holidays, this will have a big impact on their budget.

"It impacts everything in your life, not just the holidays, but it impacts everything," Quincy resident Amanda Evans said. "I mean, for some it might even mean groceries."

Some drivers aren't surprised by the increases.

"They keep climbing. They drop. They keep climbing again," Chrystal Janssen, of Liberty, said. "They were about $3.00 last year and I could see it getting there again."

It also doesn't get easier for delivery drivers and local businesses.

Drivers for Jimmy John's in Quincy deliver on the slogan 'freaky fast,' but the high gas prices are making the drivers say not so fast.

"I've seen a big difference," driver Jason Knuf said. "I've gone from $18 every few days to $24-25 a day. "

Jason Knuf said it affects the money he makes on tips, which are big for him.

"I mean, $30 here is a pretty good day for three hours of work and I am spending $10-$15 of it in gas," Knuf said.

Jimmy John's, Papa John's, and Dominos all said they don't charge a gas surcharge, but Knuf said he's worked at places that have raised the prices.

"Some people think that we get delivery charges or higher wages when we really don't," Knuf said.

With more money being spent on gas, local businesses hope they don't take a hit in holiday sales.

"In retail business, most of the time, the last quarter of the year is what you are working for to make sure the rest of the year comes out right," Berhorst said.

Domestics Etc. owner Joy Berhorst said people will probably still shop for the holidays, but their spending habits might be altered a bit.

"Maybe thinking about what it is they are purchasing for that person and making sure it's functional, something consumable, maybe something they can use," Berhorst said. "So think about those types of gifts when they are shopping. I think people are trying to shop a little smarter. "

