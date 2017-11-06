McAlister's Deli coming to Macomb

A popular deli chain is coming to Macomb.

On East Jackson Street across from Farm King, crews are working on a foundation for McAlister's Deli.

The restaurant is best known for it's soups and sandwiches. Kim Pierce with the Macomb Area Economic Development Corporation said it's exciting to have another business coming to Macomb, and she hopes it gets the attention of other businesses interested in coming to Macomb.

Officials said McAlister's is expected to open sometime in March depending on the weather.