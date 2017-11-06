Operation Christmas Child gives gifts to those in need - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Operation Christmas Child gives gifts to those in need

Items in the shoeboxes handed out to children all over the world. Items in the shoeboxes handed out to children all over the world.
Stack of boxes packed in the church. Stack of boxes packed in the church.
Operation Christmas Child logo Operation Christmas Child logo
Signs that can be seen at drop off locations Signs that can be seen at drop off locations
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A big local effort will make sure kids affected by war, natural disasters and poverty have a good Christmas.

It's called Operation Christmas Child. Organizers around the Tri-States are participating. 

Volunteers said more than 100 people at Lutheran Church of St John in Quincy packed shoe boxes last week with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

"This may be the very first gift that they are going to have," Year-round volunteer Julie O'Connor said. "It's just a wonderful feeling to provide that hope and a little touch of joy and encouragement to a child."

Volunteers will collect boxes from November 13-20 at Lutheran Church of St. John on 3340 State Street. 

Packed gifts may be dropped off at designated collection sites including Hannibal, Palmyra, Bowling Green and Ewing, Quincy, Pittsfield, Rushville and Jacksonville.

Drop off is from Monday through Friday 5 - 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., and Monday, November 20 from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. 

For more information or to view gift suggestions and drop-off locations, call 1-800-353-5949 or CLICK HERE.

The boxes go to Pittsfield on the 20th with 15,000 others and then sent to a  processing center in Minneapolis and from there they get shipped all over the world. 

