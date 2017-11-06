Hancock County man arrested for sexually abusing teenager - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hancock County man arrested for sexually abusing teenager

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
BOWEN, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said authorities arrested Marvin Leo “Jay” Kirby, 37, of Bowen, Illinois on Monday on a warrant of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. 

Sheriff Bentzinger said Kirby had sexual contact with a female minor, who at the time of the offense, was at least 13 but under age 17.

Kirby was arrested at his residence in Bowen without incident, the sheriff said, and is in the Hancock County Jail bail on the warrant set at $250,000.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.