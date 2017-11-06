Hancock County man arrested for sexually abusing teenager

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said authorities arrested Marvin Leo “Jay” Kirby, 37, of Bowen, Illinois on Monday on a warrant of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.More >>
A Fort Madison woman was arrested over the weekend on drug charges, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
A Macomb man was arrested early Monday morning on drug-related charges, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported a New London, Missouri, woman was arrested last week for stealing from a student's vehicle.More >>
Authorities say a man was arrested Friday in connection with a Fort Madison stabbing in August.More >>
Authorities said extra police officers were expected Monday at a Pittsfield school following an investigation into a possible social media threat.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported three teenagers were injured Sunday afternoon crash in Shelby County.More >>
The Fort Madison Police Department reported Thursday that two people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery back in January.More >>
Statutory sodomy charges were filed against a Philadelphia, Missouri, man, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton.More >>
The Ralls County Sheriff's Office reported several sex offenders were found non-compliant Tuesday during a sweep.More >>
