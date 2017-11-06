Hancock County man arrested for sexually abusing teenager

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said authorities arrested Marvin Leo “Jay” Kirby, 37, of Bowen, Illinois on Monday on a warrant of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Sheriff Bentzinger said Kirby had sexual contact with a female minor, who at the time of the offense, was at least 13 but under age 17.

Kirby was arrested at his residence in Bowen without incident, the sheriff said, and is in the Hancock County Jail bail on the warrant set at $250,000.