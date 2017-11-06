Back in the Game: Clark County's Riney returns to aid district title run

KAHOKA, MO. (WGEM) -- Before deciding to return to the football field after sitting out his sophomore and junior seasons Clark County's Zeb Riney wanted to make sure he was 100 percent healthy.



"I'm more of a baseball player," Riney admitted.



"I had an arm injury (during his freshman season) and I just wanted to be healthy. Last year I had a full slate. I played basketball and baseball I was healthy, and this year I've stayed healthy, so I thought I might as well come out and give it a shot."



The senior has been a force on the baseball diamond and basketball court during his career in Kahoka.



He can now add football to the conversation.



Riney has been productive in all three phases this fall while helping guide the Indians to the Class 2 quarterfinals.



"He's a huge threat anywhere he is on the field," Indians head coach Ethan Allen said.



"When we throw him the ball he's had some tremendous catches. He's had some catches that I don't think very many guys in the area make."



Riney is quick to credit his successful senior season to someone else.



He says without Allen and the coaching staff coming back to football would have been a lot more difficult.



"I just have to give thanks to my coaches for helping me out," Riney said. "I'm athletic but learning to play again and all the other stuff was thanks to them."



Allen is glad Riney is performing with a smile on his face.



"He's been playing really well for us," Allen said.



"He's a super smart kid. We tell him something once and he gets it. I'm excited to get him out and I think he's having a lot of fun which means a lot to us, too."