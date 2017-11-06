A Date With Eight: Role players lead HTC spikes to state tournament

For the past eight seasons the Holy Trinity volleyball team has had the same goal, a goal that it has reached each year, to qualify for the state tournament.



"It's quite the tradition," said junior hitter Taylor Boeding. "I mean, I really enjoy it."



It is a "tradition" that is rooted in years of hard work, but this year, especially, took some extra effort from everyone on the floor.



"I changed the lineup four or five times this year and they said 'They don't care, whatever it takes to win,"' said head coach Melissa Freesmeier.



"So, them believing in our coaching staff and what we can do has been a big part of success on this team."



But this year, in order for Holy Trinity to punch a ticket to it's eighth straight state tournament the Crusaders needed the help of some unsung heroes on the floor.



"It took a lot of hard work and a lot of kids playing roles that they might not be as comfortable with," said Freesmeier.



Heroes such as senior setter Maya Rashid, who became the Crusaders' lone setter this season.



"It definitely built up my leadership," said Rashid. "It's different but we have a quicker offense and I think everyone likes it."



Meanwhile Freesmeier turned to Elyse Pothitakis as her libero on the floor to start the season in the absence of junior Mya Lawlor.



During the second game of the HTC soccer season in the spring, Lawlor tore her ACL in her left knee, causing her to miss the rest of soccer season and the entire regular season in volleyball.



But Lawlor returned, healthy, in the postseason to help lead the Crusaders to their eighth straight state tournament appearance.



"Just being able to make it to state after all of that and be a part of the team is really an honor and really cool," said Lawlor.



Lawlor wasn't the only junior to make an impact on the floor. Eryn Anderson and Taylor Boeding each developed into outstanding hitters as the season continued.



"I guess I didn't expect to be as important as I was called to be," said Boeding. "I guess to be a key player is what I strive to be."



And now, the Crusaders and their unsung heroes have a date with their eighth straight state tournament.



Holy Trinity opens with Starmont in the Class 1A quarterfinals on Wednesday at 8:00pm.

