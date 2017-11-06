Quincy leader proposes Vermont Street improvement project

Work on the Adams County Jail is set to begin any day now. While that work is underway, Quincy officials say a plan to improve Vermont Street across from the jail could be done around the same time.

To accommodate parking at the new jail, Quincy crews will rebuild Lot D, which is near Vermont and 6th streets. The city planner says crews should also fix the sidewalk and there's not enough lighting at the parking lot.

At Monday's Central Services Committee meeting, Planning & Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer proposed a plan to rebuild the street scape along the south side of Vermont.

It would replace the curb gutters and sidewalks which would take care of drainage issues, but also add additional lighting to increase safety in the area.

"When area's not lit and it's not addressed from a pedestrian standpoint, problems develop," Bevelheimer said. "It seems with the level of investment that the county is putting in and the city's participating, we ought to have a street scape that matches that investment."

Bevelheimer says the plan requires an extra $400,000 but he says TIF money would pay for it. The committee sent the proposal to the finance committee and the district's board to get their take on it. In the end, city council has the final say, but there's no time line on when a decision is expected.