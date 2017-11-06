Finance committee supports loans for water plant improvements

Close look at the water tower at the Water Treatment Plant.

Progress to get loans to improve the Quincy's water and sewer treatment plants moved forward Monday.

The finance committee will back an ordinance paving the way to get $11 million in federal loans. Utilities Director Jeffrey Conte says they plan to tackle the highest priority for both plants to get an immediate return.

While the city is allowed up to $20 million dollars through the EPA loan program, Conte says they want to keep the work local.

"If we start looking at doing $20 to $30 million projects, that restricts the contractors who can do the work," Conte explained. "It really starts bringing contractors from outside the area and that's not in the best interest for the city of Quincy."

Conte says the city is still applying for the loans and expects to get approved in January. Work would begin and finish next year. Council will vote on the ordinances.