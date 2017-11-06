Quincy looking to replace fire trucks - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy looking to replace fire trucks

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Firefighter pulls out the fire truck from station six. Firefighter pulls out the fire truck from station six.
Holes in the tailgate of the fire truck at station six. Holes in the tailgate of the fire truck at station six.
Rust caused holes in one of the reserve trucks. Rust caused holes in one of the reserve trucks.
Rust on one of the reserve trucks. Rust on one of the reserve trucks.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy's Fire Department could have two new trucks if the price is right.

The department sent out bids to replace an aging fire truck at station six, but Chief Joe Henning says they also asked to price two trucks. The city has enough money saved up to buy one truck, but with current finance rates and the price of trucks going up every year, it may be a cheaper to buy two and finance the second vehicle. 

"Our two reserve trucks are 1987s and their both open cab trucks," Henning said. "So literally the third firefighter rides in the back of an open cab. You can't buy an open cab truck anymore. They're not allowed from a safety perspective."

Bids are due by Thursday, Henning says they'll look at the bids November 15th and take it before city council for a vote by the end of the month.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.