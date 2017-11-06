Quincy looking to replace fire trucks

Holes in the tailgate of the fire truck at station six.

Quincy's Fire Department could have two new trucks if the price is right.

The department sent out bids to replace an aging fire truck at station six, but Chief Joe Henning says they also asked to price two trucks. The city has enough money saved up to buy one truck, but with current finance rates and the price of trucks going up every year, it may be a cheaper to buy two and finance the second vehicle.

"Our two reserve trucks are 1987s and their both open cab trucks," Henning said. "So literally the third firefighter rides in the back of an open cab. You can't buy an open cab truck anymore. They're not allowed from a safety perspective."

Bids are due by Thursday, Henning says they'll look at the bids November 15th and take it before city council for a vote by the end of the month.