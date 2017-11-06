Dancin' Again: QU earns second seed in Midwest Regional

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- They may have missed out on an opportunity to couple their regular season GLVC title with a conference tournament championship but the Quincy University women's soccer team has quickly rebounded.



The Lady Hawks gathered as a team Monday evening for the NCAA Division II selection show and learned their postseason fate.



They will be the second seed in the six-team NCAA Midwest Regional and Quincy will host the first two rounds.



"We've had one of the strongest strengths of schedule in the country and that's why we are the two (seed)," head coach Dave Musso said.



"I'm also excited for the community. It's going to be a great atmosphere. It's not very often that you get NCAA tournament games at home in any sport."



The Lady Hawks are in the big dance for the 10th time in Musso's tenure and return to the NCAA Tournament after missing out last season.



They will do so with motivation following Sunday's 3-0 loss to McKendree in the GLVC Tournament title game.



Senior Mackenzie Rief says her and her teammates are eager to move forward.



"Obviously Sunday was a bust and unfortunate. But now that we are number two and we get to host it's huge, and I think the home field advantage is huge as well," Rief said.



"I think we are ready and excited."



The first round at Legends Stadium features Ohio Valley against Bellarmine on Thursday and Quincy will get the winner on Saturday at Noon.