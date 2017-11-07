Mayoral races highlight Election Day in Lee County

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to pick the mayors of Keokuk and Fort Madison in Lee County, Iowa.

Election workers have been busy preparing the 18 polling places that will be open starting at 7 a.m. throughout the county.

Lee County's auditor, Denise Fraise, said turnout drops in non-presidential elections, but local elections impact voters the most.

"People need to realize that these elections are just as important as the presidential election because these are the local people that are making policy for you," she said.

As always, you must live within the respective city's limits in order to vote for mayor, but one thing you won't need is an I.D.

Fraise said Iowa's voter I.D. law hasn't gone into effect, but she encouraged voters to bring it anyway for practice.

"Photo I.D. is required starting in January of next year but we would like people to bring it this year just so they get accustomed to doing it," she said.

Fraise added accepted forms of identification next year include:

Iowa driver's license

Non-operator photo I.D.

Veteran's card

Polls close at 8 p.m. To find your polling location, click here.