2017 WGEM Fall harvest Blitz

WGEM is blitzing for Fall Harvest!

The WGEM Fall Harvest is today from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Hy-Vee on 36th & Broadway.

You can drop off your non-perishable food or monetary donations. All you have to do is pull up!

Or, if you are shopping, you can make a donation inside the store as well.

While supplies last, you can get some fun stuff from WGEM FOX!

Stop by Hy-Vee at 36th & Broadway in Quincy today from 9 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.!