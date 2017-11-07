Fort Madison Amtrak platform crosses big hurdle - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fort Madison Amtrak platform crosses big hurdle

Posted:
Fort Madison Amtrak sign. Fort Madison Amtrak sign.
Sidewalk at the Santa Fe Depot. Sidewalk at the Santa Fe Depot.
Amtrak and BNSF buildings on 20th Street. Amtrak and BNSF buildings on 20th Street.
Santa Fe Depot on 10th Street where the city wants to put a new platform. Santa Fe Depot on 10th Street where the city wants to put a new platform.
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

The next step in moving the Amtrak station to downtown Fort Madison crossed a big hurdle Monday night.

City Manager David Varley said the council approved three contracts, which allows the Iowa Department of Transportation to start looking for contractors to build a new platform at the Santa Fe Depot on 10th street. 

The current platform is at 1601 20th Street.

Varley said the project costs $1.2-million.

The city has $600,000 left in grants and an agreement of $150,000 from Amtrak. The city has to pay for the rest.

Varley said he expects the bidding process to begin next spring. 

