Fort Madison Amtrak platform crosses big hurdle

Santa Fe Depot on 10th Street where the city wants to put a new platform.

The next step in moving the Amtrak station to downtown Fort Madison crossed a big hurdle Monday night.

City Manager David Varley said the council approved three contracts, which allows the Iowa Department of Transportation to start looking for contractors to build a new platform at the Santa Fe Depot on 10th street.

The current platform is at 1601 20th Street.

Varley said the project costs $1.2-million.

The city has $600,000 left in grants and an agreement of $150,000 from Amtrak. The city has to pay for the rest.

Varley said he expects the bidding process to begin next spring.