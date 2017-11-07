Hannibal man sentenced on federal child porn charges

A Hannibal man was sentenced to prison time on child pornography charges, according to the United States Department of Justice.

A news release stated Patrick Smith, 35 of Hannibal, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges of producing child pornography.

The release stated in August 2016, Smith took sexually explicit videos of his girlfriend's minor daughter. They stated after the girlfriend discovered the videos on Smith's cell phone she called police who obtained a search warrant for the phone.

The release stated an app called "Smart Calculator Gallery Lock" was found on the phone which was disguised to look like a calculator but was actually an app to store photos or videos.

In June, Smith pleaded guilty to two felony counts of production of child pornography, according to the release. It stated he appeared today for sentencing before United States District Judge Henry Autrey.

The release stated this case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It stated Assistant United States Attorney Rob Livergood handled the case for the U.S. Attorney's Office.