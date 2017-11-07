Quincy residents say car thefts not a priority for police

Hills also shared her story on Facebook to help find the car.

Recent car theft victims say they were told by police that those cases were not a priority, so they're taking matters into their own hands.

Sherry Hills said her son's car was stolen while he was at school in Quincy on Friday. After posting about the missing car on Facebook, someone spotted it an apartment complex.

"He's making the payments, and no matter what he would still have to make the payments, if even the car didn't get returned to them, because we only had liability insurance." Hills said.

While Hills is grateful to have it back, she said multiple items were taken. She claims Quincy Police told her lack of staff and money prevents them from really pursuing the case.

"I'm not downplaying the police at all, because they did what they could do because their hands are tied and everything," Hills said. "But with the budget cuts, they're basically saying it was a victimless crime because we did get the car back."

Friday morning, when Cheryl Beebe walked out to her driveway, she found that her 2013 Mazda CX9 was missing.

"It felt like I was in a dream." Beebe said. "I really couldn't believe it. I had to look three or four times to make sure it wasn't there. And then I just started crying thinking what am I going to do?"

Beebe also took to Facebook, and 671 people have shared her post. But, so far, they don't have any leads.



"If it was in Quincy someone would have seen it and reported it to the police." Beebe said. "But we haven't had any sightings at all. We're probably thinking it's out of town somewhere, and I'll probably never see it again."

WGEM News reached out to Quincy Police for comment multiple times Tuesday. We are still waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, Hills said she's now talking with local businesses, hoping to get surveillance video of the crime to find the thief.

Below are car theft statistics released by the FBI: