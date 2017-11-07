Low voter turnout in northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa

Sign outside of the south Lee County Courthouse in Keokuk.

County officials say they've seen a very low voter turnout during Tuesday's election, but they expect an increase as people leave work.

Shelbina voters are deciding on a sales tax increase that would, if approved, provide more funds to fix roads. Shelby County Clerk Tracy Smith said the voter turnout was about 14 percent as of 5 p.m.

"So far, it's gone well," Smith said. "It could pick up soon though when people get off of work."

Smith said this was the first election since a law went into effect June 1 of this year.

"My biggest concern was if we would have any issues with the new photo ID law, but so far we haven't," Smith said.

The law now requires a photo ID to vote. Click here for details.

In Lee County, Keokuk voters are deciding between four candidates for mayor. Voter turnout numbers were not in as of 5 p.m.

But election officials in Keokuk said it was steady.

"I think it's been slow but it's been kinda steady," polling official Peggy Skinner said. "Someone is in here all the time, which is good you know because I think it is important and most of the people in Keokuk think it's important."

Many Keokuk residents cited the mayoral race as an important one.

"It's very important," Keokuk resident Denise Davis said. "We have lost a lot of downtown businesses, our mall needs to be picked up, and something needs to be done. We want someone in here that will make it happen."

Voters in Fort Madison are also voting for mayor, with two candidates vying for the seat.