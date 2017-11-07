Pittsfield named Ameren's progressive city

Progress to get loans to improve the Quincy's water and sewer treatment plants moved forward Monday.More >>
Quincy's Fire Department could have two new trucks if the price is right.More >>
Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said authorities arrested Marvin Leo “Jay” Kirby, 37, of Bowen, Illinois on Monday on a warrant of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.More >>
Habitat for Humanity in Macomb is taking old, vacant homes and using them to help families in need.More >>
A big local effort will make sure kids affected by war, natural disasters and poverty have a good Christmas.More >>
NECAC is giving back to those who have served our country.More >>
A Thanksgiving tradition to help those in need returns to Hannibal this year.More >>
A popular deli chain is coming to Macomb. On East Jackson Street across from Farm King, crews are working on a foundation for McAlister's Deli.More >>
