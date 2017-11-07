Pittsfield named Ameren's progressive city

On Tuesday, Ameren Illinois gave the city of Pittsfield a $2,500 check calling it a progressive city.

Ameren said Pittsfield is the smallest community in the western Illinois region to receive the award. More than 142 Pittsfield residents and businesses completed energy efficient projects, like using energy efficient lighting in local businesses. Mayor John Hayden said these projects are equivalent to taking 130 cars off the road.

"The honor goes towards the businesses and the people that take the initiative to go forward to use their programs to cut back on their energy usage," Hayden said.

"A customer who is maybe thinking about some lighting but doesn't want to spend top dollar on something that is more efficient, our programs might provide an incentive to get from the point where they're at to a more efficient position," Carl Fisher with Ameren Illinois said.

Ameren said from June 1st of 2016 to May 31st of 2017, the projects added up to more than $33,000 in energy savings.

The Mayor said they plan to use the $2,500 they received to replace lighting in City Hall.

