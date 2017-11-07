Two Quincy organizations receive donation from Lions Club - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Two Quincy organizations receive donation from Lions Club

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Two local organizations that lend a helping hand to people in the community, got a helping hand of their own on Tuesday.

The Lions and Lioness Clubs of Adams County donated money from Adams County Fair food sales to Quanada and the Madonna House in Quincy.

Jeanette Schinderling of the Quincy Lions Club said both organizations will get just over $3,600.

"The lions motto is we serve, and that's what these organizations do." Schinderling said. "They serve the people that come to them for assistance."

To this date, officials say the Lions and Lioness Clubs of Adams County have raised close to $35,000 for local organizations.

