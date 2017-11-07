Pittsfield airport back open after major facelift

Pittsfield Airport officials are happy to see the airport back open after a major facelift.

A lot of out-of-town hunters rely on the airport this time of year.

The Pittsfield Penstone Airport opened back up last week after a new surface was put down on the runway.

Airport officials said the resurfacing project totaled around $400,000 and was funded through a federal grant. New lines have been painted and a new concrete pad was put in for the fueling station. Manager John Guthrie said this project addresses some safety concerns he had with the old runway.

"We're not going to have a lot of freezing and thawing in the cracks and them getting worse, and me having to worry about it," Guthrie said. "Of course you have debris that is manufactured from those cracks and that's hard on propellers. From a safety stand point, it's a whole lot better."

Guthrie said the next project will be in the spring to take out trees near the runway.

