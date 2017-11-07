Businesses cashing in on new crossbow law - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Businesses cashing in on new crossbow law

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -

Some business owners in Pike County, Illinois said the new crossbow law is helping them cash in.

For the first time this year, all hunters in Illinois are allowed to use a crossbow during deer season. The owner of the Pike County Archery Shop, Scott Andress, said they've seen a big spike in crossbow sales and different types of accessories. He said overall it's been a learning curve to keep up with demand.  

"It's been a whole learning experience," Andress said. "We've always sold crossbows, but not to this extent. We're selling enough crossbows that it's hard to keep them in stock now, from the low end to the top end. We've got them from $300 dollars all the way to $2,000."

Andress said he expects more deer to be harvested this year because of how popular crossbow hunting is this season.
 

