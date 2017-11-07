QHS Thanksgiving Tournament Committee cites financial loss if event is canceled

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- A basketball tournament nearly a half century in the making in the city of Quincy is very much in doubt considering the union employees in the Quincy Public School District's threaten to strike.



The Quincy High School Thanksgiving Tournament Committee held a press conference Tuesday at the Oakley-Lindsay Center to state they have nothing to do with contract negotiations, while claiming they will lose up to $10,000 in committed contracts, and the Blue Devil basketball program won't benefit from the $35,000 the tournament provides if the event is canceled.



"We're not on either side. We're not on the teachers side (and) we're not on the school board's side," Quincy Athletic Development Association Chairman Terry Traeder said.



"We're on the side of Blue Devil basketball and trying to keep it the best program in the country."



Despite the looming strike the committee vows to move forward in financially supporting the Quincy High School basketball program no matter the outcome.



The money is used for a variety of ways, most notably to pay assistant coaches at the junior high and high school levels, and transportation to road games.



"We've been around for 47 years. Not only is it a tradition but there's an economic impact, (and) there's all sorts of things inside the Thanksgiving tournament that I don't think everybody realizes besides just a basketball tournament," BJ Kroeger, Thanksgiving Tournament Committee Chairman, said.



To this point there is not a contingency plan if the tournament is canceled.



But the committee does plan on holding out until at least the strike date of November 20.