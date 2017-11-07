Shelbina voters approve sales tax increase for roads - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Shelbina voters approve sales tax increase for roads

By Travis Sloan
SHELBINA, Mo. (WGEM) -

Shelbina, Missouri, voters approved a sales tax increase Tuesday to help improve the community's roadways.

The issue passed with a 160 to 89 vote. The sales tax increase will be from 7.9 percent to 8.4 percent.

Shelbina City Clerk Tim Lacy said they'll start collecting revenue from the tax in January and build up the funds from there. The funds will then be used towards a paving project for the end of 2018.

