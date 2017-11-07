Randolph wins Fort Madison mayoral race - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Randolph wins Fort Madison mayoral race

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Mayor Brad Randolph Mayor Brad Randolph
Randolph eating dinner with his family on election night. Randolph eating dinner with his family on election night.
Randolph speaking to WGEM News following his election victory. Randolph speaking to WGEM News following his election victory.
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

Fort Madison Mayor Brad Randolph won his re-election bid in Tuesday's election.

Randolph beat challenger Chris Sorrentino. The final vote was 695 to 208.

Randolph said he wants to continue to develop the infrastructure and economy in the city. He celebrated the win with his family and said election day is always a tough one for him because he gets nervous before results are in.

"It's a big sigh of relief," Randolph said following the victory. "I am very busy during campaign season and my family kind of gets left out of the picture. That's why we are spending a quiet evening with them tonight."

"I owe them a whole lot of gratitude and thanks for allowing me to continue to serve because they are part of the process," Randolph added.

The next big infrastructure projects will be Highway 61 groundbreaking in the spring and the platform at the Santa Fe Depot in downtown Fort Madison.

Randolph also wants to create more youth programs in an effort to limit crime while developing a better community.

