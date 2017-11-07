Richardson elected next Keokuk mayor

Richardson at his home after learning he won the mayoral race.

Voters chose Tom Richardson as the next mayor of Keokuk during Tuesday's election.

Richardson beat out three challengers including Patricia Whiteside, Carl Morgan and Dan Winn. He received 1,153 of the 1,852 votes.

Family and friends celebrated with Richardson at his home Tuesday evening after the final numbers were posted. He said he's thankful for the support and he's ready to get to know everyone in the building and hit the ground running.

"It feels great. It feels great," Richardson said. "It was a good time and it was a lot of work. It's worth it and it was a wonderful turnout. Great voter turnout and that was fun."

Richardson said he know's what it will take to build up Main Street and bring more businesses to the city.

"I feel like I can bring some assets to the community in that way in economic development," Richardson said.

Richardson will replace outgoing Keokuk Mayor Tom Marion, who served two four-year terms. The position became part-time during Marion's tenure.

