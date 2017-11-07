Bound and Determined: QND volleyball off to Final Four

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Back in early August when practice began Quincy Notre Dame volleyball coach Rich Meyer believed this year's bunch had state championship abilities.



But he knew there was plenty of work to be done to get there.



"The key for them is to play hard each and every match, and make every play important," Meyer said.



"I've always said that you've got to make sure every point is got to be important to you to have success."



According to outside hitter Sydney Hummert, "I think our positive attitudes, and we've all worked together, is what's got us this far."



With the postseason approaching a few weeks back Meyer decided to shake up his lineup. It brought more firepower to the front while maintaining a high level of consistency in the back.



"We just have so many talented girls, to find the right six that clicked together the most, was the most time consuming," middle hitter Molly Penn said.



Meyer added: "We got into the regional and we started looking better every time we played. The ability to become comfortable in their roles has been good."



Five wins down and two to go.



The Lady Raiders, who have only lost one set since the postseason started, head to Redbird Arena for the first time in six years this weekend and hope to bring a championship back home.



"I think we just have to stay focused and understand that it's not going to be a cake walk, and we have to play hard the entire time, because all these teams are going to be extremely good," libero Hannah Peters indicated.



Penn says they have an opportunity to make the 2017 season even more special.



"I think it's all opportunities now. We got this far we might as well go and do something with it," she said.



"We're excited and we'll be a little nervous I'm sure Friday. Before we get out there we're probably going to be a little bit jittery but I think we're all super excited."