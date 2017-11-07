Camp Point police chief resigns, wants to keep drug dog

Former Chief Steve Patterson and his daughter stand next to each other.

Camp Point's police chief walked off the job Monday night but, he requested to keep the drug dog he handled while on the force.

Steve Patterson says he left the department because the mayor hired a police officer Patterson didn't know about. One that he says is not qualified.

While Patterson's daughter walked the K9, Poseidon around the yard Tuesday, she may not be able to for much longer.

"My children are heartbroken over this," Patterson said. "The thought of having to depart with him.

The reason, Poseidon is actually owned by the town of Camp Point.

"This is an unusual case because Poseidon is the only animal we have," Mayor Jerry Gunn said.

The police department purchased Poseidon with donations years ago, but the city spent money on training, food and even medical care since then. However, Poseidon's home has been with the Pattersons.

"He's a member of my family," Patterson explained. "I spend all day with my family and Poseidon, but when I went to work, it was Poseidon and I going to work."

Patterson wants to pay for the dog to stay with his family. Mayor Gunn says it's not an easy solution.

"We're going to have to go by the law to do it," Gunn said. "It's just like anything else, we can't just haul off and give the dog away."

Gunn feels it can be worked out, but he couldn't give details on how that would happen. He's shocked this wasn't handled differently.

"Chief Patterson should have come to the board, give us two weeks notice, sit down and talk to us about Poseidon and what we were going to do," Gunn explained.

Patterson said there's no ill-will towards Mayor Gunn or the board, adding they were great people to work for. He just wants to keep man's best friend by his side.

"We all thought we were saying goodbye to him today," Patterson added. "We may still be. I'm just praying that we're not."

Gunn says Poseidon will stay with Patterson until the board can hold it's special meeting and decide what they will do with the K9.