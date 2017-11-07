Camp Point police chief resigns, wants to keep drug dog

Local communities are missing out on valuable sales tax dollars.More >>
Local communities are missing out on valuable sales tax dollars.More >>
Emergency rooms are where many patients are first introduced to powerful opioid painkillers, but what if doctors offered over-the-counter pills instead?More >>
Emergency rooms are where many patients are first introduced to powerful opioid painkillers, but what if doctors offered over-the-counter pills instead?More >>
Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to pick the mayors of Keokuk and Fort Madison in Lee County, Iowa.More >>
Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to pick the mayors of Keokuk and Fort Madison in Lee County, Iowa.More >>
A level of uncertainty comes along with the job of a police officer, but a new program called Crisis Intervention Team or CIT is helping to better prepare law enforcement when it comes to dealing with those who have mental health issues.More >>
A level of uncertainty comes along with the job of a police officer, but a new program called Crisis Intervention Team or CIT is helping to better prepare law enforcement when it comes to dealing with those who have mental health issues.More >>
Work on the Adams County Jail is set to begin any day now. While that work is underway, Quincy Officials say a plan to improve Vermont Street across from the jail could be done around the same time.More >>
Work on the Adams County Jail is set to begin any day now. While that work is underway, Quincy Officials say a plan to improve Vermont Street across from the jail could be done around the same time.More >>
Progress to get loans to improve the Quincy's water and sewer treatment plants moved forward Monday.More >>
Progress to get loans to improve the Quincy's water and sewer treatment plants moved forward Monday.More >>
Quincy's Fire Department could have two new trucks if the price is right.More >>
Quincy's Fire Department could have two new trucks if the price is right.More >>
Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said authorities arrested Marvin Leo “Jay” Kirby, 37, of Bowen, Illinois on Monday on a warrant of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.More >>
Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said authorities arrested Marvin Leo “Jay” Kirby, 37, of Bowen, Illinois on Monday on a warrant of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.More >>
A popular deli chain is coming to Macomb. On East Jackson Street across from Farm King, crews are working on a foundation for McAlister's Deli.More >>
A popular deli chain is coming to Macomb. On East Jackson Street across from Farm King, crews are working on a foundation for McAlister's Deli.More >>