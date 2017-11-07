Adams County officials stress emergency text alerts

Winter weather will soon be on its way and Adams County Emergency Management officials wants residents to be prepared.

They stressed for residents living or working in Adams County to sign up for text alerts from the agency. Residents will receive text messages alerting them of potential road hazards or anything that may require them to take action for their own safety.

"Just like having an emergency supply kit in your home and in your car and having a plan and talking it with your family on what you're going to do if a disaster strikes, this is another tool," Director John Simon said. "So you can be prepared and get that necessary information."

Residents can sign up by going to the Adams County website or by texting ADAMSCOUNTY, all one word, to 8-8-8-7-7-7.