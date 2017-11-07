Tuesday's Area Scores - November 7 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores - November 7

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**College Basketball**

(MEN)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 80
Culver-Stockton: 97
Colin Jones: 30 pts
Mike Johnson: 28 pts
Tarae Potter: 18 pts, 9 rebs, 10 assists
Tim Pace: 17
Wildcats: (1-2), snaps 31-game losing streak
Trojans: (0-1)

John Wood: 78
8) Moberly: 86
Gentry Whiteman: 15 pts
Trail Blazers: (1-1)

(WOMEN)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 34
William Penn: 95
Lady Trojans: (0-2)

John Wood: 40
Moberly: 86
Mackenzie Patrick: 10 pts


**College Soccer, Men's**

-- AMC Tournament Semifinals
Hannibal-LaGrange: 1
17) Columbia: 2
Philip Kamletz: goal
Trojans: (10-7-1)


**College Wrestling**

MacMurray: 15
Hannibal-LaGrange: 35

