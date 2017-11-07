Tuesday's Area Scores - November 7

**College Basketball**
(MEN)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 80
Culver-Stockton: 97
Colin Jones: 30 pts
Mike Johnson: 28 pts
Tarae Potter: 18 pts, 9 rebs, 10 assists
Tim Pace: 17
Wildcats: (1-2), snaps 31-game losing streak
Trojans: (0-1)
John Wood: 78
8) Moberly: 86
Gentry Whiteman: 15 pts
Trail Blazers: (1-1)
(WOMEN)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 34
William Penn: 95
Lady Trojans: (0-2)
John Wood: 40
Moberly: 86
Mackenzie Patrick: 10 pts
**College Soccer, Men's**
-- AMC Tournament Semifinals
Hannibal-LaGrange: 1
17) Columbia: 2
Philip Kamletz: goal
Trojans: (10-7-1)
**College Wrestling**
MacMurray: 15
Hannibal-LaGrange: 35
