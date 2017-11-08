Well-traveled NEMO bridge re-opened to traffic

Missouri lawmakers, along with county and Missouri Department of Transportation representatives, held a ribbon cutting for the new North Fabius Bridge in Lewis County.

The bridge is located just South of Monticello on Route 16. The old bridge was shut down on July 5.

The new bridge, which is 8 feet wider, opened up to traffic on Friday. Representative Craig Redmon said having this bridge open and able to hold heavy equipment is crucial for farmers to get to and form fields.

According to MoDOT, there's still some clean-up work being done in the area. Drivers are asked to use caution.

