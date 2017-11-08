QPS and union set to resume negotiations

Quincy School Board President Sayeed Ali said a contract negotiation meeting has been scheduled for next week.

Ali said the school board and union officials are set to meet Monday at the QPS board office from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"Both sides think sitting down will be beneficial," Ali said.

Following the breakdown in contract negotiations, Ali released a statement saying the board didn't think it was necessary to meet if the purpose was "to discuss compensation above the amount agreed to in the contract."

Ali was asked Wednesday if anything had changed leading to this scheduled meeting.

"I don't have a comment on that," Ali said.

Ali would not comment any further on the upcoming meeting.

WGEM News reached out to Quincy Federation Co-President Jen Drew for comment on the meeting, but she was not immediately available.

As of now, the union has a strike date set for Nov. 20. This comes after months of negotiations.

Superintendent Roy Webb previously said if a strike does happen, the district will be shut down.

Click here for more stories on the contract talks.