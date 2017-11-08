Local medical group offers discounted men's health screening

Be the Better Man Campaign

November is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and men's health is at the forefront for local doctors this month.

Hannibal Regional Medical Group, as part of its 'Be the Better Man Campaign', is offering a one stop shop for men's health screening for a discounted price.

Todd Ahrens, the president & CEO of Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, said it's all in an effort to increase men's health awareness and raise money for the Hannibal Foundation.

The money raised helps provide gas cards or nutritional assistance men may need to get through treatments.

As a prostate cancer survivor, Ahrens says this health campaign hits home for him.

"Certainly since it's touched me, I want to make sure that those people out there that are my age are thinking about getting that number checked and their digital rectal exam, along with any other illnesses we talk about," Ahrens said. "Making sure that we are being proactive."

The screenings are available for $59 dollars.

Dr. Adam Samaritoni with Hannibal Regional Medical Group said a health check-up is something men should do yearly.

He said these screenings get multiple things checked all at once in a quick and efficient way.

"Basically what I do is see the patient in the office and ask a few questions," said Samaritoni. "Then check blood pressure, get you down to the lab where we check for blood sugar, cholesterol, the PSA screening for prostate and your testosterone level."