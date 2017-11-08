Needed repairs prompting closure of Quincy street

The City of Quincy reported a portion of Jefferson Street will be closed next week for needed repairs in the area.

In a news release, the city stated Jefferson will be closed between 15th and 16th streets beginning Monday at 7 p.m. The road is expected to be back open Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The city stated crews will be repairing a failed sewer main in the area.

Drivers were reminded to drive carefully around construction zones.