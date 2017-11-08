Liberty Schools attribute academic success to many factors

Teachers said the culture of learning has helped.

New state figures show students in the Liberty School District are doing better in core subjects.

Superintendent Kelle Bunch said on Wednesday that things like the use of professional learning communities, or PLCs, where teachers get time to collaborate with each other to help, improve the experience for students.

Bunch also said that studying Covey's 7 Habits have also helped to create a culture of learning.

Students said they aren't surprised by the test results.

"We like to study the Covey 7 Habits, because that helps us focus on our work, and get our work in on time, which I think really really helps our grades." Fifth grade student Reid Parrish said.

"To be honest it doesn't really surprise me at all," high school senior Shane Ormond said. "Here at Liberty we work diligently in our school work all the time. Our teachers also work diligently, making sure we stay busy in completing our tasks, and I think our test scores are a direct representation of that."

